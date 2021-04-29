Hillsboro FFA presents proficiency awards

Every year the Hillsboro FFA Chapter recognizes a group of individuals who have excelled in their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects with a proficiency award at the annual FFA Banquet. Proficiency awards are based on a member’s SAE project.

The award recognizes individual skills and career-based competencies developed through multiple years of participation in immersion-type SAE projects. This year’s proficiency award winners included: Ag Communications Award, Riley Stratton; Ag Education Award, Kelcie Thornburgh; Ag Processing Award, Brayden Cochran; Ag Sales Award, Zamaryah Thompson; Ag Services Award, Gavin Puckett; Beef Production Award, Lawton Parry; Diversified Livestock Award, Serena Humphrey; Forage Production Award, Clara Page; Forestry Management & Swine Production Award, Mallory Parsons; Goat Production Award, Chloe Page; Service Learning Award, Lexie Swayne; Small Animal Production & Poultry Production Award, Alexandra Crago; Specialty Animal Award, Erin Hedges; Turf Grass Management Award, Zachary Carter; Vegetable Production Award, Jada Davis; and Wildlife Production Award, Ben Remsing.

These students have worked very hard through the projects they completed and they have learned very valuable skills for their futures.

Submitted by Clara Page, Hillsboro FFA vice president of leadership.

Pictured (l-r) are Jessica Howland, Ben Florea, Gracie Issacs and Hannah Hopkins passing out awards at the annual Hillsboro FFA Banquet and Sarah Larrick receiving the proficiency award for equine science. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_Proficiency.jpeg Pictured (l-r) are Jessica Howland, Ben Florea, Gracie Issacs and Hannah Hopkins passing out awards at the annual Hillsboro FFA Banquet and Sarah Larrick receiving the proficiency award for equine science. Submitted photo