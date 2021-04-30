Hillsboro FFA recognizes Star Award recipients

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently held its annual banquet where it recognized all of its members for all the hard work they do throughout the year.

One award the chapter presents each year is called the Star Awards. Members fill out an application to see if they fit the requirements. The Freshman Star Award is given to a first-year FFA member who has been most active and shown leadership throughout the year, with a promising SAE project.

The chapter’s most active second-year member, who has a strong supervised agricultural experience (SAE) project and has demonstrated premier leadership, is selected to win the Star Greenhand Award each year.

The chapter member who has an outstanding SAE in production agriculture and demonstrates the most involvement in all phases of the chapter’s activities is awarded the Chapter Star Farmer Award.

The FFA Spirit Award goes to an FFA member of any grade level who attends all of the events, works hard behind the scenes, and never asks for recognition.

Lastly, the Dekalb Award is for a senior that has a long heritage of recognizing worthy students. The Dekalb Award recognizes and encourages excellence in three areas: scholarship, leadership and agricultural work experience.

This year the Hillsboro FFA recognized Riley Collins as the Star Freshman, Trinity Edenfield and Ryan Mau as the Star Greenhand, Riley Stratton as the Star Chapter, Kelcie Thornburgh as the FFA Spirit Award recipient, and Mallory Parsons as the Dekalb Award recipient.

Submitted by Riley Stratton, Hillsboro FFA reporter.

Pictured (l-r) are Kelcie Thornburgh, Riley Collins, Trinity Edenfield, Ryan Mau, Riley Stratton and Mallory Parsons during the Hillsboro FFA Banquet. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_Star-Award-to-use.jpeg Pictured (l-r) are Kelcie Thornburgh, Riley Collins, Trinity Edenfield, Ryan Mau, Riley Stratton and Mallory Parsons during the Hillsboro FFA Banquet. Submitted photo