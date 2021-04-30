Retired Teachers Association

The Highland County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Monday, May 3 at the Old Y Restaurant. All retired educators and others interested are invited to attend. This will be the first in-person meeting for more than a year. Everyone will order their meal from the menu at noon and the program will begin at 12:45. The regular business meeting will follow the program which will be presented by a choral ensemble from Whiteoak High School. This month’s community service project is the Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center and all donations will go to the center. Donations for SOPC as well as scholarship donations or any dues payments should be sent to Doris Pulse, treasurer, at 11740 S.R. 753, Greenfield, Ohio 45123. Donations can also be made at the meeting.

Hillsboro Communty Watch

There will be a Hillsboro Community Watch meeting Tuesday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at 108 Gov. Trimble Place for the purpose of volunteer orientation.

Hillsboro Utilities Committee

The Hillsboro City Council Utilities Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 at 130 N. High St. to discuss overage water charges.

East Clinton musical

East Clinton High School will present Disney’s “High School Musical” at p.m. May 6-8 and 3 p.m. May 9 in the high school gymnasium. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and can be reserved by calling 937-584-2474. Bleacher and floor seating is available. For more information contact Kristi Grover at kristi-grover@eastclinton.or or call the high school office. Audience members will be asked to follow social distancing and mask guidelines.

Bainbridge C of C Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day will be celebrated on Sunday, May 9 during the 10:30 a.m. worship service at the Bainbridge Church of Christ. Every woman in attendance will receive a special gift and Dennis Wheeler, pastor, will share a message titled “A Mother’s Legacy.” Fresh Krispy Kreme donuts, assorted juice and coffee will be served prior to and following the Mother’s Day celebration service. The church is located at 3812 U.S. Route 50, Bainbridge. Everyone is invited.

Fairfield School Board

The Fairfield Local School Board of Education has changed the date and location of its regular May meeting to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 in the Fairfield High School Auditeria. The public is invited. Enter through the main high school entrance. Face coverings are required. Social distancing protocol will be observed. For questions, contact Fairfield Local Schools at 937-780-2221.

UC Health Mobile Mammography

The UC Health Mobile Mammography unit is coming to 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro on July 14 and Oct. 13. Call 513-584-7465 to schedule an appointment. Screening mammograms are recommended yearly for women 40 and older. The UC Health Mobile offers 3D imaging which allows the radiologist to view individual images of the breast to view any area in questions. Screening mammograms are usually covered 100 percent by most insurance providers.