Virtual career fair planned for May 6

Register for the Adams, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties OH*Zone Virtual Career Fair that will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 6.

“This virtual, online event allows individuals to participate from any location to connect with leading employers in the area,” said Curt Bradshaw with the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center. “The online platform is easy to use and allows job-seekers to learn about current job opportunities across the region.”

The entirely virtual event will feature nearly 25 companies seeking to fill more than 500 in-person and remote positions in STEM and non-STEM career fields at varying experience levels. Participating employers include Amazon, Connection, Candle-lite, Weastec Inc., YUSA Corporation, Frontier Community Services, Hearthside Food Solutions, DealerTrack, New Sabina Industries, and many more.

The virtual career fair is free for job-seekers to attend. Individuals are encouraged to register for the event early to upload their resumes and explore the companies which are hiring.

To register, visit www.soche.org/vcf-jobseeker-faq.

The OH*Zone fair is sponsored by JobsOhio, the Dayton Development Coalition; the Southwestern Council for Higher Education; the Adams/Fayette Business Advisory Council & Clinton/Fayette Business Advisory Council of the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center; Adams, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties’ economic development agencies; and Ohio Means Jobs organizations.

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center serves the public school districts in Adams, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties. The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center also hosts the Clinton/Fayette and Adams/Highland Business Advisory Councils in partnership with school districts, career technical centers, businesses, and other community agencies and organizations to assist in the assessment of workforce needs and employability skills for student success in the regional economy. The Business Advisory Councils work to build relationships, communication and opportunities to collaborate between the school districts and the business community.

Learn more about the Southern Ohio ESC at www.southernohioesc.org.

Submitted by Curt Bradshaw, school improvement consultant, Southern Ohio Educational Service Center.