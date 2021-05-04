Highland Health has new doctor

Highland Health Providers Physicians for Women has announced the addition of Dr. JT Thomas, board certified obstetrics and gynecology physician, to its practice.

Thomas will be the fourth physician to compliment the office and will begin seeing patients June 1.

Thomas completed his medical education at Wake Forest University in Winston Salem, North Carolina, and his residency at William Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan. Thomas has been recognized as an ACOG Fellow, a distinction given to providers whose professional activity is dedicated to the practice of OB/GYN services. Additionally, Thomas has extensive experience with minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgeries.

To schedule an appointment, call the office at 9373933406.

Submitted by Ashlee D. Cheesbro, marketing manager, Highland District Hospital.

Thomas https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_JT-Thomas.jpg Thomas