Hillsboro FFA celebrates National Ag Week

Food brings everyone to the table. And this year, Merchants National Bank provided fun activities for an Ag Day celebration that brought the Hillsboro FFA Chapter together to recognize the importance of American agriculture.

The Week of March 22-26 was National Agriculture Week. Merchants Bank gave the Hillsboro FFA Chapter a crossword puzzle and cookies to celebrate the week. The members were given a chance to win a $10 Holtfield gift card by completing a crossword puzzle correctly to be put in a drawing. It also provided cookies for everyone in the chapter on the Friday of that week.

“It was really fun to participate in Ag Week celebrations and the cookies that they provided the chapter with were really delicious,” Hillsboro FFA member Taylor Jordan said.

National Ag Day is organized by the Agriculture Council of America, a not-for-profit organization composed of leaders in the agricultural, food and fiber community, dedicating its efforts to increasing the public’s awareness of agriculture’s role in modern society. Find more information on Ag Day and helpful tools for spreading the word about the importance of American agriculture at www.agday.org.

Submitted by Emma Hatfield, Hillsboro FFA Chapter sentinel.

Members of one of the Hillsboro ag classes say thank you to Merchants Bank. Pictured (l-r) are Ben Florea, Riley Stratton, Madison Curtis, Brayden Cochren, Taylor Jordan, Serena Humpfery, Clara Page, Jessica Howland, Emma Hatfield, Gavin Puckett, Mallory Parsons, Jada Davis, Shane Sullivan and Nick Lucas. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_HillsboroFFA.jpg Members of one of the Hillsboro ag classes say thank you to Merchants Bank. Pictured (l-r) are Ben Florea, Riley Stratton, Madison Curtis, Brayden Cochren, Taylor Jordan, Serena Humpfery, Clara Page, Jessica Howland, Emma Hatfield, Gavin Puckett, Mallory Parsons, Jada Davis, Shane Sullivan and Nick Lucas. Submitted photo