Lewis retiring from health department

In May 2021, Kate Lewis is retiring from the Highland County Health Department after 31 years as a public health nurse.

Chances are, if your child got an immunization from the health department over the last 30 years, Lewis had a hand in it. She also managed the health department’s Bureau for Children with Medical Handicap Program, where she has helped hundreds of families work through supporting children in our community with special medical needs.

Lewis will be missed not only as a nurse, but also as a teacher.

“We have all learned so much from her and appreciate all that she has given to us,” Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner said. “Someone once said to me, ‘there is no one else I want next to me in the trenches than Kate.’ Having lived in the trenches for the last year and a half, we know for certain that this is true.

“Kate exemplifies what it means to be a public servant, and our county is blessed to have had her dedication, compassion and service for the past 31 years. She has left a lasting mark on this community, and on all of us at the health department.

“Please join us in thanking Kate for her years of service and wishing her a happy retirement.”

Submitted by Jared Warner, Highland County health commissioner.

Kate Lewis is retiring from the Highland County Health Department this month. Submitted photo