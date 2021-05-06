Davis gets state FFA degree

The Fairfield FFA chapter congratulates Jason Davis for receiving the honorary state degree at the 93rd Ohio FFA Convention. This degree honors individuals who have remained active in the FFA and helped out current members. Davis donated the seed for the Fairfield Agronomy Center and donates his time and money to the Fairfield FFA Chapter.

The Fairfield FFA chapter congratulates Jason Davis for receiving the honorary state degree at the 93rd Ohio FFA Convention. This degree honors individuals who have remained active in the FFA and helped out current members. Davis donated the seed for the Fairfield Agronomy Center and donates his time and money to the Fairfield FFA Chapter. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Jason-DAvis.jpg The Fairfield FFA chapter congratulates Jason Davis for receiving the honorary state degree at the 93rd Ohio FFA Convention. This degree honors individuals who have remained active in the FFA and helped out current members. Davis donated the seed for the Fairfield Agronomy Center and donates his time and money to the Fairfield FFA Chapter. Submitted photo