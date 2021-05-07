Stegbauer receives Walter All-Scholastic Award

The statewide Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award ceremony was held on April 27 in virtual format. The Ohio Educational Service Center Association sponsors the state awards.

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center presented awards to the top students from each county in the region consisting of Adams, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties.

The Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award was established in 1989 by Ohio’s County Superintendents to recognize student achievement and promote academic accomplishment. One senior from each of Ohio’s eighty-eight counties receives this prestigious honor each year. Recipients are selected by virtue of their academic achievement, personal accomplishments, and community service.

The award bears the name of Dr. Franklin B. Walter, who served as state superintendent from 1977-91. During his tenure, Walter worked with three governors, significantly improved public education in the state, and brought Ohio’s schools to the forefront of the nation’s attention. He received numerous honors and has earned the respect and admiration of educators nationwide. His integrity, leadership, optimism and commitment serves as an example for all.

Walter passed away on Sept. 15, 2010 at the age of 80. He left behind a storied legacy that includes this award.

The Adams County recipient was Preston Grooms from North Adams High School. He plans to attend Florida State University and major in meteorology.

The Clinton County recipient was Carter Stevens from Blanchester High School. He plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in biomedical engineering.

The Fayette County recipient was Siara Eggleton from Miami Trace High School. She plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in political science.

The Highland County recipient was Emma Stebgauer from McClain High School. She plans to attend Wright State University and major in nursing.

“These four students truly represent the best of the best in the region, and I want to congratulate them on their many accomplishments,” said SOESC Superintendent Beth Justice.

Submitted by Stephanie Huber, administrative assistant, Southern Ohio Educational Service Center.

