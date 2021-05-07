Teeters finishes state FFA term

Fairfield High School graduate Paige Teeters officially ended her term as state FFA vice president at the 93rd Ohio FFA Convention. The Fairfield FFA chapter is very proud of Teeters and her accomplishments and enjoyed watching her serve on the state level. As a former president of the Fairfield FFA chapter, Teeters was always well-respected and adored by the Fairfield FFA. Her peers know her as a wonderful leader and a role model for more kids than she knows. Teeters plans to pursue a career in agriculture education at Wilmington College.

