In the kitchen with Sharon

Hello! I hope everyone is enjoying all these great recipes. I am getting so many, and I try and fix all of them.

If you have any recipes you would like to share, please send them to me. I get lots of calls and people stopping me saying they love them. Over the weekend I found a recipe for pecan upside down cake. I have to say it is one of the best cakes I have ever ate. I brought it to work and they ate all of it to the last crumb.

I will make this again.

Pecan upside

down cake

Ingredients

1 yellow cake mix

1 package of vanilla pudding pie mix

3 eggs

1/2 cup oil

1 cup water

Mix all together

In a Bundt pan, square or oblong pan (I used a Bundt pan, but the next time I am using an oblong 9-inch by 13-inch pan) melt a stick of butter, put into the pan, cover with light brown sugar, layer pecans on top of the butter and brown sugar.

Pour the cake mix on top of the pecans.

Bake at 350 degrees for 35-45 minutes. If using a Bundt pan, bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Cool before turning onto a plate.

You won’t be sorry you made this delicious cake. You will make it over and over.

Please let me know what you think and please keep sending those great recipes.Email me your favorite recipe at shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.