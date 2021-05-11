Sardina Legion selling poppies

Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 755 and American Legion Post 755 family in Sardinia invite the public to honor fallen warriors and contribute to the continuing needs of veterans by wearing a red poppy for Memorial Day.

Handmade crepe paper poppies will be available for a donation.

Members of the American Legio Auxiliary and American Legion will be at Tanker’s Truck Stop, Family Dollar, 1st Stop and the Sardinia Fuel Mart from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 21-22, to accept donations and hand out the poppies.

Stop by one of the above listed locations and support the American Legion Auxiliary by giving a donation for a poppy. All donations received in support of the poppy will be used to assist veterans, military members and their families.

Submitted by Bea Fryman.