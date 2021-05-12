WC promotes two to full professors

They both joined the Wilmington College faculty in 2008, have grown as teachers and scholars, and have exhibited outstanding service to their students and the college. As such, WC has promoted Dr. Corey Cockerill and Dr. Ursula McTaggart to full professors.

Effective July 1, Cockerill, who is from Leesburg, will be a professor of communication arts and agriculture and McTaggart will be a professor of English, according to Dr. Blake Faulkner, interim vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty, who offered congratulatory words to the faculty stalwarts.

“Their many contributions through teaching, service and scholarship have been exemplary,” Faulkner said. “Corey and Ursula’s deep commitment to students and the continued advancement of the college were noted repeatedly by both students and peers as the Tenure and Promotions Committee reviewed their respective portfolios, peer observations and student evaluations.

“We are certainly a stronger and better college community thanks to Ursula and Corey’s significant and continued contributions.”

Cockerill holds Bachelor of Science, Master of Science and Ph.D. degrees, all from The Ohio State University, while McTaggart has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan and a Master of Arts and Ph.D. from Indiana University.

Submitted by Randy Savris, senior director of public relations, Wilmington College.

