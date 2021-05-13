Three receive Republican scholarships

The Highland County Republican Women’s Club recently awarded three Margaret Van Frank Memorial Scholarships to graduating seniors from the county.

Lynchburg-Clay High School senior Dawson Osborn along with McClain High School seniors Mallory Faulconer and Maysun Faulconer were this year’s scholarship winners.

Osborn will be attending The Ohio State University to study political science, preparing for law school. Mallory Faulconer plans to enter a pre-med program at Cedarville University. Maysun Faulconer will attend Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia to study nursing.

Each year the Highland County Republican Women’s Club awards scholarships for $500 each to graduates of Highland County’s high schools in memory of Van Frank, who was a longtime Highland County resident and active member of the Republican party.

Submitted by Highland County Republican Women’s Club.

Pictured (l-r) are Mallory Faulconer, Dawson Osborn and Maysun Faulconer.