Newsome 4-H Teen Leadership queen

Representing Highland County and District 4 is Sara Newsome, an eight-year 4-H member. She enjoys showing poultry and exhibiting special interest projects, as well as participating in a multitude of fair contests.

As an active member of the Highland County Junior Fair Board and 4-H Advisory Committee, Newsome enjoys working with her peers and other volunteers to facilitate improvements and continue county fair traditions. A member of the Fab Five 4-H Club, she is active at community, county, state and national levels.

Newsome was recently was elected president of Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council (TLC). A few of her favorite fair events include the Barnyard Olympics and Cloverbud activities. Newsome is passionate about teaching the next generation of youth to embrace agriculture and appreciate the fundamental role it plays in their communities.

She is entering her senior year at Hillsboro High School while taking courses at The Ohio State University in psychology and neuroscience. She plans continue her education after high school by attending law school and later working within the family court system.

She will be competing on Saturday evening, May 22 in Northern Ohio. As of one of nine district queens in 2021 she has already made history as one of the first top nine queens in the state.

Submitted by Danielle Combs, 4-H Youth Development, OSU Extension Highland County.