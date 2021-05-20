AAA7 chronic disease self-management classes

Wellness classes provided by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) are continuing over the phone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning June 15, the AAA7 will be offering a Chronic Disease Self-Management Program through a telephone conference call. The format will allow the AAA7 to connect and support class participants while learning valuable tools to manage their chronic disease. The telephone conference classes will be facilitated by AAA7 staff through a toll-free call-in number. Classes will be held weekly on Tuesdays beginning June 15 through July 20 from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m.

Participants in the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program will gain needed support in addition to a number of other benefits including:

· Learning practical ways to deal with pain, fatigue and depression;

· Discovering ways to be more physically active;

· Learning how to eat healthier;

· Learning better ways to talk with your physician and family about your health;

· Setting personal goals;

· Finding ways to relax and deal with stress.

Those interested must preregister for the class by June 1. Once registered, participants will receive a free Chronic Disease Self-Management kit in the mail and the conference call information prior to the start of the class. Contents in the kit will be used for the weekly calls. Participation in the weekly telephone conference calls is required to receive the kit at no cost.

Residents age 60 and older in Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton counties are eligible to register at no cost. To register for one of the classes, call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 and ask for Hannah at ext. 247, or email info@aaa7.org. In order to receive the materials in the mail in time for the start of the class, registration deadline is June 1.

Those who are interested are encouraged to register to stay socially connected and enhance their skills about chronic disease self-management.

The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the resource center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

The agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the agency can be contacted through email at info@aaa7.org. The agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, AAA7.