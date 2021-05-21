Local collegiate news

The following information came from a variety of news releases.

Spalding in The Honor Society

Sondra Spalding of Hillsboro was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Spalding was initiated at the University of Maryland Global Campus.

Pence of Northland Dean’s List

Northland College has named sophomore Emily Pence of Hillsboro to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the winter 2021 term. To qualify for the dean’s list, full-time students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale with no grade less than a “C.”

ODU honors Myers

Callan Myers of Hillsboro has been named to Ohio Dominican University’s 2021 spring semester dean’s list. In order to make the dean’s list, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Jacky on Capital list

Christopher Jacky, of Hillsboro, was named to the dean’s list at Capital University for the spring 2021 semester. In order to be named to the dean’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69.

Two more on Capital list

Capital University has named Alley Davis of Hillsboro and Hannah Pickering of Leesburg to its president’s list for the spring 2021 semester. Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the president’s list, provost’s list and dean’s list. The president’s list indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the president’s list, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Four on SNHU president’s list

Southern New Hampshire University has announced that four local students – Feliecha Minton and Amanda York of Hillsboro, Clarissa Fitzpatrick of Greenfield and Teresa Napier of Lynchburg – have bee named to the winter 2021 president’s list. The winter term ran from January to May. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.70 and above are named to the list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.