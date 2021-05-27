Rainsboro Honor Roll

Rainsboro Elementary School has released its honor roll lists for the fourth grading period of the 2020-21 school year:

A/B Honor Roll

*Denotes All A’s

Third Grade

Mrs. Edwards — *Haydn Faulconer, *Breslyn Lyons, Emberlyn Crase, Luke Sanders, Mia Wagner, Jordyn Mitchell.

Mrs. Reeves — Violet Hoskins, De’Andre Ford, Michael Loyd, Kenley Royse, Lucas Warren, Mason Weil.

Fourth Grade

Mrs. Cockrell — *Trever Zimmer, *Logan Yankey, *Brooklyn Lease, *Brylee Douglas, *Ava Hamilton, *Addison Royse, *Amber Woods, Isaac Curtis, Jozlyn Dettwiller, Alexis Kountz, Cole Luman, Sebastian Quickle, Kylie Wilson, Raine Wisecup.

Fifth Grade

Mrs.Tite — *Ella Hamman, *Ellie Humphrey, Hannah Leeth, Katelyn Synder, Leah Waits.

Mrs.Smith — *Chloe Cooper, *Cale Flowers, *Jenna Jenkins, *Kambriah Tomlin,* Hunter Peabody Colton Alexander, Lyla Chamblin, Bray Elam, Leina Grace, Zander Lyons, Andrew Rhoads, Laycee Watson, Madalynn Wilson.

Submitted by Tina Charles, Rainsboro Elementary School.