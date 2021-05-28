Hillsboro Garden Club holds meeting

Vice President Judith Stinvender welcomed everyone present to the May 25 meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club. After the meeting was called to order, the members stood for the Pledge of Allegiance and sang “God Bless America,” led by Ed Davis.

Nancy Baldwin distributed a short pop quiz on the garden club’s history. After being told the answers, everyone scored 100 percent. Eleven members and one guest answered the roll call question “name a day lily in your garden.”

After a brief discussion on cicadas and upcoming events, Mary Smith gave a report on the Sunshine Committee. The minutes of the April 27 meeting were read and accepted with one correction. The treasurer’s report was given. The club did very well at the spring auction.

A horticultural display was presented by Andrea Schneider and Carol Gorby explained her “Our Victory Garden” arrangement. Gorby encouraged members to consider entering arrangements in the fair this year. It is a lot of fun and you might win a ribbon.

A report was given on the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs “Zoom” conference. Future conferences and conventions will be in-person, hopefully.

The garden club will be awarding landscaping awards this year. A motion was approved to add members to the committee which now includes Larry Moore, Jennifer West, Mary Smith and Nancy Sonner.

After agreeing to visit the Krohn Conservatory this summer, the meeting was adjourned and a lovely spread was offered by hostesses Lynn Luman and Nancy Baldwin.

The next meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club will be June 22 at Floral Hall at the Highland County Fairgrounds. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. All gardeners, amateur or pro, are invited.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.