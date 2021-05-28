$50 farmers market coupons for seniors

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a federally-funded program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services Agency and in Ohio, by the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA). The ODA provides additional state funds to support SFMNP operation within Ohio.

The program is managed locally by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) and provides eligible older adults with $50 in coupons each growing season to use at participating farmers’ markets and roadside stands to purchase produce.

To be eligible for the $50 in coupons for this year, individuals must live in the 10 counties included in the AAA7’s district which include Adams, Brown Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. Individuals must be age 60 or over at the time of application and households must be at 185 percent of the poverty level. In a household, both the husband and wife can be eligible separately for the coupons. Individuals can only receive the $50 in coupons (10 $5 coupons) one time per year and items must be purchased from authorized farmers only. Coupons can be used through October 2021.

Applications can be found on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org, under the “Happening Now” section on the Home Page and then the link for “Interested Participants,” or you can call 1-800-343-8112 to request an application or to ask any questions. The agency can also be reached via email for applications or questions at FarmersMarket@aaa7.org. Those interested must complete an application each year and use the current year’s application form.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained agency staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.