Chillicothe VA offering MAT program

Chillicothe VA Medical Center is offering neterans a program designed to help veterans recover from addiction to opioids and/or alcohol using a Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program along with counseling.

Through the MAT program, medication such as buprenorphine (Suboxone) or naltrexone (Vivitrol) combined with counseling and behavioral therapies provides a “whole health” approach to the treatment of substance use disorder. The goal of the program is to help veterans recover from addiction and live healthy and productive lives.

Veterans can participate in the MAT program at the VA as an outpatient or through a residential service for substance abuse or mental health program offered at the main Chillicothe campus. To qualify for the program individuals must:

· Be a veteran;

· Meet criteria for having an opioid use disorder or alcohol use disorder;

· Have a means of reliable transportation to and from appointments;

· Have reliable contact information – cell or home phone number.

To learn more about the program or schedule an appointment to initiate the process of enrolling in the MAT Clinic, contact the Chillicothe VA Medical Center MAT Clinic at 740-773-1141 ext. 16893 or 17610, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the Chillicothe VA, visit the webpage (www.va.gov/chillicothe), or follow it on Facebook (facebook.com/ChillicotheVAMC) and twitter (@chillicothevamc).

Veterans not enrolled in the VA health care system are encouraged to visit www.chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register or call 740-772-7170 with questions.

Submitted by Stacia Ruby, public affairs officer, Chillicothe VA Medical Center.