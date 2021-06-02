Southern State Honor Rolls

Southern State Community College has released its president’s list and dean’s list for academic excellence for the spring semester 2021. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the dean’s list are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Students named to the lists from Highland County include:

President’s list

Bainbridge: Brenton Ewry

Greenfield: Danny Highley

Highland: Nayomie Ludwick

Hillsboro: Leigh Swayne, Riley Barton, Jared Thompson, Demi Layne, Rylee Callahan, Catherine Baucom, Hope Wyckoff, Landon Weber, Jacob Smith, Carah Anteck, Adam Heizer, Scarlett Maines, Claire Holsted, Quintin Captain, Sinai Roberts

Leesburg: Luke Shelton, Brock Morris, Morgan Richmond, Isabella Warner

Mount Orab: Allison Bargo

New Vienna: Tyler Boggess

Sardinia: Shawn Reese, Amber Lytle

Dean’s list

Greenfield: Amanda Blevins, Sarah Thompson, Brenda Tompkins, Timothy Bailey

Hillsboro: Brittany Vice, Melissa Ryan, Rachel Brandyberry, Autumn Jodrey, Jamie Jones, Kasandra Browning, Alexandra Book, Christian Weseloh, Chauncey Captain, Allyson Kirk, George Kuntz, Hope Skipworth, David Sellers

Leesburg: Blayke Wise, Harley Flint

Lynchburg: Sidney Wilson

Mount Orab: Lana Hayslip

Mowrystown: Carter Snyder

New Vienna: Jeffrey Mann, Ella Newkirk, Jackson Boggess, Rebecca Rust

Winchester: Cassie Mummert

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College