Southern State Honor Rolls

Southern State Community College has released its president’s list and dean’s list for academic excellence for the spring semester 2021. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the dean’s list are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.
Chartered in 1975, Southern State Community College offers associate degree programs, certificate programs and bachelor’s degree completion through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs. It has campus locations in Hillsboro, Washington C.H. and Mt. Orab. To learn more, call 800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu.
Students named to the lists from Highland County include:
President’s list
Bainbridge: Brenton Ewry
Greenfield: Danny Highley
Highland: Nayomie Ludwick
Hillsboro: Leigh Swayne, Riley Barton, Jared Thompson, Demi Layne, Rylee Callahan, Catherine Baucom, Hope Wyckoff, Landon Weber, Jacob Smith, Carah Anteck, Adam Heizer, Scarlett Maines, Claire Holsted, Quintin Captain, Sinai Roberts
Leesburg: Luke Shelton, Brock Morris, Morgan Richmond, Isabella Warner
Mount Orab: Allison Bargo
New Vienna: Tyler Boggess
Sardinia: Shawn Reese, Amber Lytle
Dean’s list
Greenfield: Amanda Blevins, Sarah Thompson, Brenda Tompkins, Timothy Bailey
Hillsboro: Brittany Vice, Melissa Ryan, Rachel Brandyberry, Autumn Jodrey, Jamie Jones, Kasandra Browning, Alexandra Book, Christian Weseloh, Chauncey Captain, Allyson Kirk, George Kuntz, Hope Skipworth, David Sellers
Leesburg: Blayke Wise, Harley Flint
Lynchburg: Sidney Wilson
Mount Orab: Lana Hayslip
Mowrystown: Carter Snyder
New Vienna: Jeffrey Mann, Ella Newkirk, Jackson Boggess, Rebecca Rust
Winchester: Cassie Mummert
Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College