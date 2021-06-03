Wilmington College announces spring grads

Wilmington College has announced those students who completed their studies by earning Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Arts degrees following the 2021 spring semester. They were among the 279 graduates recognized at the college’s 145th annual commencement May 8.

Also, those graduating with honors are noted with designations as cum laude (3.5-3.74 cumulative grade point average), magna cum laude (3.74-3.90 GPA) and summa cum laude (3.91-4.00 GPA).

Graduates include:

HILLSBORO — Kylie Allen, US Highway 62, Agriculture (Animal Science); Kaleb Harp, Sinking Spring Rd, Agriculture (Agribusiness); Jayme Maynard, St Rt 124, Exercise Science (Sport Performance), Magna Cum laude; Lauren McCollum, St Rt 124, Social Work, Magna Cum laude; Aaron Miller, US Highway 62, Agriculture (Agribusiness)/Education, Cum laude; Ryan Starks, Dunlap Rd, Criminal Justice.

LEESBURG — Olivia Bobb, Leaverton Rd., Religion & Philosophy.

LYNCHBURG — Elizabeth Bell, Brown County Inn Road, English; Hannah Binkley, Oakgrove Road, Business Administration Marketing, Cum laude, McKayla Binkley, Oak Grove Road, Agriculture (Agronomy); Alora Pratt, Schaffer Rd, Biology-BS Life Science/Chemistry.

SARDINIA — Olivia Wendel, Fite Hauck road, Mathematics, Magna cum laude.

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, senior director of public relations, Wilmington College.