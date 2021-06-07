Hillsboro Records Commission

The Hillsboro Records Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 8 at 130 N. High St. for its semi-annual meeting.

Emmaus Walk cancelled

Debbie Henize, interim community chair of the Wilmington-area Walk to Emmaus, has announced the suspension of gatherings for the spiritual event for the next 12 months, beginning with the June gathering. The Wilmington-area Emmaus board will continue to meet monthly to address concerns and rebuilding efforts. She said the goal is to resume Emmaus walks in the next 24 months. For information on the Wilmington-area Walk to Emmaus, contact Henize at 513-314-0895.

Sinking Spring Alumni Dinner

The Sinking Spring Alumni Dinner will be held Saturday, June 12 at the Sinking Spring Community Center. Social hour is from 4-6 p.m. with a catered dinner served at 6:30 p.m. with servers wearing face masks and using proper protocol. The cost of the is $12 per person. Reservation can be sent to Nina Couser, 2749 S.R. 41, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or Sinking Spring Alumni Association, P.O. Box 5, Sinking Spring, Ohio 45172. Reservations should be made by June 10. Call Clouser at 937-588-3484 if you are running late.

New Harriett Church pastor

Rick Cole is the new pastor at the Harriett Church, 3891 Harriett Road, Hillsboro. Cole previously pastored the Wesley Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union for 12 years. On Sunday, June 13 after the morning service, there will be a reception for the public to meet the new pastor and his wife. Harriett Church service times are Sunday school at 10 a.m., Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. and the Sunday evening worship service at 6 p.m. For more information call Cole at 740-222-0478.

VFW hosting Flag Day

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 will host a Flag Day flag retirement ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, June 14 at the post behind the Dairy Queen. There will be a small service, a flag retirement ceremony, and refreshments afterward.

North Joint Fire District

A Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 est. 103

Leesburg Historical Society

Leesburg Area Historical Society will hold a picnic style cookout from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 18 (rain date is June 19) at the Railroad Depot by the tracks on South Fairfield Street. It will be serving hamburgers and hot dogs, baked beans, slaw, chips, cookie and a beverage. It will be drive-thru or eat at picnic tables event and a freewill donation is being asked to raise funds for restoration of the depot building. If anyone would like to donate, mail it to Leesburg Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 63, Leesburg, Ohio 45135.

Black History Juneteenth

The African American Awareness Research Council and Highland County District Library will hold a Black History Juneteenth Program honoring the Rev. Wendell Harewood at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at the Church of the Nazarene, 8230 U.S. Route 50. The guest speaker will be Kristyn Hartman.

Dovetail needs pontoons

KAMP Dovetail is just around the corner on June 21-24 and is in desperate need of pontoon boats. Rocky Fork Lake State Park does not have any available this year. The camp participants look forward to this activity each year. If you have a pontoon boat that you would be willing to let Dovetail use for the week of camp, contact Linda Allen at 937-763-7211.

HHS class of 1957 picnic

The Hillsboro High School class of 1957 will hold its annual picnic Saturday, June 26 at the Lilly Hill Condominiums shelter, 700 E. Main St., Hillsboro. Bring a covered dish and memories to share. Table service, meat and beverages will be provided. Lunch will begin at 1 p.m. Reply to Beverly Rhoads at 937-393-3970 or Joyce Frazer at 937-562-1561 or jdjafrazer@yahoo.com.

UC Health Mobile Mammography

The UC Health Mobile Mammography unit is coming to 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro on July 14 and Oct. 13. Call 513-584-7465 to schedule an appointment. Screening mammograms are recommended yearly for women 40 and older. The UC Health Mobile offers 3D imaging which allows the radiologist to view individual images of the breast to view any area in questions. Screening mammograms are usually covered 100 percent by most insurance providers.