Robotics teams will clean headstones

Two Hillsboro Robotics teams (Charlie Squad and Oblivion) recently met at the Hillsboro Cemetery and to clean veteran’s graves. Through their efforts they received an anonymous donation and all funds will go towards the robotics program. This will help pay for the teams to attend competitions, and buy new tools and robotics parts. This year team Charlie Squad qualified for a world competition due to their encore challenge entry. The team decided not to go to the virtual competition due to funds. Team Oblivion, which is a middle school team, placed 11th overall in the state tournament. The robotics teams would like to offer service to clean more graves. If you would be interested, call 937-402-0833. All funds raised will help fund the robotics program.

