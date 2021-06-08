Adena vaccination program moves to clinics

Adena Health System announced that it has moved its COVID-19 vaccination administration to a number of its primary care clinics across its nine-county service region. Adena has been administrating COVID-19 vaccines for five months, having successfully vaccinated more than 10,000 community members and Adena caregivers.

With the shift to COVID-19 vaccinations being done in its primary care clinics, Adena has closed its mass vaccination clinic at the PACCAR Medical Education Center in Chillicothe.

“Adena and our health care partners across the state have been successful in getting shots in arms of those wanting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Adena Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Kirk Tucker. “We have now reached a point though where those still needing to be vaccinated may have concerns or questions, where we feel having those important conversations with their primary care provider can help ease any fears and hesitation about getting the vaccine and provide factual and trusted information.”

Adena primary care locations offering no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations include:

· Adena Family Medicine – Circleville

· Adena Family Medicine – Greenfield

· Adena Family Medicine – Hillsboro

· Adena Family Medicine & Pediatrics – Jackson

· Adena Family & Internal Medicine – Waverly

· Adena Pickaway Ross Family Physicians

· Adena Internal Medicine

Individuals eligible wishing to receive their COVID-19 vaccination through Adena can contact any of the primary care clinics administrating the vaccine directly to schedule an appointment or patients can easily include a COVID-19 vaccination to an existing appointment at one of the locations. Adena’s primary care clinic vaccinations are not drive-through or walk-in locations.

At this time, Adena primary care clinics are only administering COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 18 years of age and older. Patients are asked to bring photo identification and be prepared to wait approximately 15-30 minutes following their shot for monitoring.

For more information on Adena’s vaccination program, visit Adena.org/covidvaccine.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.