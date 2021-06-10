Throckmorton receives Eagle Scout award

Logan Conner Throckmorton of Lynchburg recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and his Court of Honor ceremony was held May 2 at the Lynchburg Fire House.

He is the son of Adam and Gayle Throckmorton of Lynchburg.

Logan is a member of Lynchburg Boy Scout Troop 120 of the Simon Kenton Council.

To earn the rank of Eagle Scout a Boy Scout must earn 21 merit badges and demonstrate leadership and community service by organizing and carrying out an Eagle project. For his project, Logan built two little free libraries and placed them in Buford and Lynchburg.

Logan is a 2021 graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society and served as class salutatorian.

He plans to attend Eastern Gateway Community College in Steubenville to study information technology.

Submitted by the Throckmorton family.

Logan Throckmorton is pictured with his Eagle Scout award. Submitted photo