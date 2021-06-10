Ohio University announces spring grads

More than 4,800 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2021. Highland County area graduates include the following:

Taylor Bailey of Greenfield graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work and an Associate in Arts (Social Science Emphasis) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions and University College at Ohio University.

Jacob Batson of Greenfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology at Ohio University.

Alyssa Carson of Hillsboro graduated with a Associate in Arts (Social Science Emphasis) from the University College at Ohio University.

Wyatt Harris of Leesburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sport and Lifestyle Studies from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education at Ohio University.

Arielle Kline of greenfield graduated with a Associate in Applied Science (Law Enforcement Technology) from the University College at Ohio University.

Elizabeth Kratzer of Leesburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Mild to Moderate Educational Needs from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education at Ohio University.

Stephanie Moore of Greenfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.

Maria Onusko of Greenfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Biological Sciences from the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University.

Zachary Perie of Greenfield graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in English – Cultures, Rhetoric, and Theory from the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University.

Mikala Peters of Leesburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication majoring in Communication Studies from the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University.

Shania Setty of Leesburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Early Childhood from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education at Ohio University.

Krystal Simmons of Greenfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.

Jamie West of Hillsboro graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.

Mariah White of Greenfield graduated with a Associate in Applied Science (Associate in Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.

Benjamin Young of Hillsboro graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Middle Childhood Science and Social Studies from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education at Ohio University.

Submitted by Jalyn Bolyard, media relations coordinator, Ohio University.