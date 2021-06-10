Extension has new summer intern

Our summer intern for 2021 is Jacob Shuman. He is a resident of Ross County and graduated from The Ohio State University with his bachelor of science degree in the spring of 2021.

Jacob’s area of expertise is in honeybee research. He has previously worked at the OSU Honey Bee Lab and the Ohio Department of Agriculture. He has continued his passion for entomology by having his own bee hives.

Additionally, Shuman has an extensive background as a 4-H participant, at the local, state and national levels.

“My national 4-H involvement included representing Ohio 4-H as a delegate to 4-H Congress, the Merck and National 4-H Agriculture Summit and attending Citizen Washington Focus. I was the first Ohio 4-H Teen of the Year recipient,” Said Shuman. “In 2016, I was honored to represent Ohio and to be the first Ohio recipient to receive the National 4-H Council Youth in Action Award in Agriculture and Animal Sciences. I was deeply humbled to receive this award and it was the highpoint of my 4-H career.

“By engaging and participating in the Highland County 4-H program, I hope to expand my leadership capabilities and to continue to serve as a positive role model within the 4-H program. I am passionate about educating our youth and encouraging them to learn. I have always been encouraged to excel, to reach for my goals and to find my passion. Ohio 4-H is the organization that truly shaped my life, gave me a purpose and a career path, inspired me to continue to achieve and ultimately succeed.”

In other news Beef Quality Assurance Trainings and Recertifications have been planned or Tuesday, June 15 at the Union Stock Yards.The meal will be served at 5 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. RSVP to Union Stock Yards by calling 937-393-1958.

On Wednesday, July 16, the Highland County Fairgrounds BQA begins at 10:30 a.m. RSVP to the Highland County Chamber of Commerce by calling 937-393-1111. Tickets are $5 per person and include breakfast.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D., is an agriculture and natural resources/community development educator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.

Shuman https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/06/web1_Shuman-Jacob.jpg Shuman