McClain FFA team 7th in state

The McClain FFA agriculture dngineering team recently placed seventh in the state. The team consisted of Braden Wright, David Edwards and Cade Sponcil. In this contest students preform mechanical skills necessary to persue career opportunities in the agricultural industry. They learn how to apply technical knowledge and skills to electrical and hydraulic systems in relation to hot and cold metals. Additionally, students will apply skill components of metal fabrication applicable to the agricultural industry. Throughout the competition students learn personal safety as well as communication and leadership skills. Eric Anderson and Teagan White helped throughout the competition.

