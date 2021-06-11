Ou announces dean’s list

More than 7,800 students qualified for the spring semester 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses. Highland County area students named to the list include:

Macie Adams of Greenfield in the College of Business;

Taylor Bailey of Greenfield in the College of Health Sciences and Professions;

Morgan Baker of Hillsboro in the College of Health Sciences and Professions;

Jacob Batson of Greenfield in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology;

Payton Bell of Hillsboro in the College of Arts and Sciences;

Richard Bivens of Greenfield in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education;

Zane Bode of Greenfield in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology;

Makayla Brewer of Greenfield in the College of Health Sciences and Professions;

Liahna Brown of Hillsboro in the Scripps College of Communication;

Nathaniel Buchanan of Leesburg in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology;

Ciara Colwell of Hillsboro in the College of Fine Arts;

Garett Cunningham of Greenfield in the Honors Tutorial College;

Britni Dunham of Greenfield in the College of Health Sciences and Professions;

Griffin Foltz of Greenfield in the College of Business;

Elissa Grate of Greenfield in the College of Health Sciences and Professions;

Wyatt Harris of Leesburg in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education;

Nathanial Henderson of Greenfield in the College of Health Sciences and Professions;

Annabelle Justice of Hillsboro in the Scripps College of Communication;

Bryn Karnes of Greenfield in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology;

Caelyn Knisley of Leesburg in the College of Arts and Sciences;

Jenna Lawson of Hillsboro in the College of Arts and Sciences;

Vince Leeth of Greenfield in the College of Arts and Sciences;

Brent Louk of Greenfield in the College of Arts and Sciences;

Reece Mclanahan-Schluep of Greenfield in the College of Business;

Stephanie Moore of Greenfield in the College of Health Sciences and Professions;

Breanna Mottie of Hillsboro in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education;

Maria Onusko of Greenfield in the College of Arts and Sciences;

Larkyn Parry of Leesburg in the Scripps College of Communication;

Zachary Perie of Greenfield in the College of Arts and Sciences;

Mikala Peters of Lesburg in the Scripps College of Communication;

Heidi Rolfe of Greenfield in the College of Business;

Natalie Rolfe of Greenfield in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education;

Payton Smith of Greenfield in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education;

Garrett Spargur of Leesburg in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology;

Kristen Stickney of Lynchburg, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions;

Jamie West of Hillsboro in the College of Health Sciences and Professions;

Marcy West of Hillsboro in the University College;

Mariah White of Greenfield in the College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Due to COVID-19, Ohio students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.

Submitted by Jalyn Bolyard, media relations coordinator, Ohio University.