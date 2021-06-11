Marhall Jr. Farmers select officers

The Marshall Jr. Farmers 4-H Club has announced its officers for the 2021 4-H season. They are as follows: president Breanna Little; vice president, Alexis West; secretary, Kathryn Cluff; treasurer, Ellis Davis; health officer, Kylee Shriver; safety officer, Jacob Robinson; recreation officer, Leah Robinson; community service officer, Bailey Wallen; historian, Doug Thackston; and news reporter, Hanna West. They are pictured in no particular order at a recent meeting.

The Marshall Jr. Farmers 4-H Club has announced its officers for the 2021 4-H season. They are as follows: president Breanna Little; vice president, Alexis West; secretary, Kathryn Cluff; treasurer, Ellis Davis; health officer, Kylee Shriver; safety officer, Jacob Robinson; recreation officer, Leah Robinson; community service officer, Bailey Wallen; historian, Doug Thackston; and news reporter, Hanna West. They are pictured in no particular order at a recent meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/06/web1_Marshall.jpg The Marshall Jr. Farmers 4-H Club has announced its officers for the 2021 4-H season. They are as follows: president Breanna Little; vice president, Alexis West; secretary, Kathryn Cluff; treasurer, Ellis Davis; health officer, Kylee Shriver; safety officer, Jacob Robinson; recreation officer, Leah Robinson; community service officer, Bailey Wallen; historian, Doug Thackston; and news reporter, Hanna West. They are pictured in no particular order at a recent meeting. Submitted photo