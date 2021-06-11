Hammand graduates from SSCC before high school

Tanner Hammond, the son of Jeff and Lindsay Cloud, is celebrating being an alumnus of both McClain High School and Southern State Community College.

Hammond began attending Southern State’s main campus in Hillsboro through the College Credit Plus program at the age of 15 and graduated with an associate of science degree on May 7, 2021, just a few days shy of his 18th birthday. Two weeks later on May 21, 2021, he graduated from McClain High School.

Before starting classes at Southern State, Hammond’s parents were concerned about the commitment and time constraints it would take in order to pursue a degree so they suggested their son start with one class first. However, Hammond had other plans and was determined to set a goal of receiving an associate of science degree prior to graduating from high school. He kept a full high school schedule along with two to four classes at Southern State each semester in order to stay on track.

His love for science motivated him to pursue the college degree as well as one of his favorite high school teachers, Tim Gossett, who he said makes science fun and interesting.

Hammond received the Faculty Honors Scholarship from Wilmington College as well as the Joe Allen Chapman Memorial Scholarship and the GEVEA Travis Turvey Scholarship during the McClain honors convocation. He also received the honor of participating in the Wilmington College invitation only scholarship competition in order to receive additional scholarship monies.

Hammond will be transferring his associate degree credits to Wilmington College where he will begin pursuing a bachelor’s degree with a double major in chemistry and environmental science. His next goal is to become an environmental biologist, research chemist or research biologist.

Hammond’s family and friends recently celebrated his accomplishments at a double graduation party for McClain and Southern State. Memorabilia was displayed from kindergarten through 12th grade including a kindergarten time capsule with notes he had handwritten about science being his favorite subject and his wish to be an inventor when he grows up.

Submitted by Lindsay M. Cloud.

McClain student Tanner Hammond recently received a college degree before his high school diploma. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/06/web1_Tanner-Hammond.jpg McClain student Tanner Hammond recently received a college degree before his high school diploma. Submitted photo