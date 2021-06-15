Card shower for McLaughlin on 90th birthday

A card shower is being requested for Robert P. McLaughlin, who will celebrate his 90th birthday on June 22. He is a member of the Highland County Honor Guard and the Highland County Antique Machinery Club, which he has enjoyed being a part of for many years. He is blessed with five children that he shared with his late wife, Dolores: Debbie and Roger Pence, Bobby and Karla McLaughlin, Ron (deceased) and Kim McLaughlin, Cindy and Phil Elam and Becky and Greg Smith. He has 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Mail cards to: Robert McLaughlin, 6099 S.R. 73, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. He is pictured above on a tractor.

