HARA one of top radio clubs in nation

The Highland Amateur Radio Association (HARA) recently met at Hillsboro’s Liberty Park Harmony Lake shelter house for its June business meeting.

During the meeting current president Pat Hagen and past president Jeff Collins accepted a proclamation from Ohio Senator Bob Peterson and the Ohio Senate honoring the HARA for recently being named by the American Radio League as one of the leading amateur radio clubs in the nation.

Among other items, it was announced HARA will conduct a ham radio special event operation from the “World’s Largest Horseshoe Crab” later in the summer or early fall. “Crabbie” is located at the eastern edge of Hillsboro on SR 124 and is a well-known American roadside attraction.

The HARA is an organization of individuals who either hold federally-issued amateur radio licenses or who have an interest in communications and electronics. Its 130-plus members reside in Highland and neighboring counties. More information about amateur radio as a hobby and its use during emergencies when the internet and cell communications are interrupted can be found at the American Radio Relay League’s www.arrl.org website.

Information about the HARA isavailable at www.Facebook.com/Highlandk8ho, highlandara@gmail.com or by contacting information officer John Levo at 393-4951.

Submitted by John Levo.

Pictured (l-r) are Highland Amateur Radio Association past president Jeff Collins, information officer John Levo and current president Pat Hagen with a proclamation the association recently received from the Ohio Senate. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/06/web1_Radio-Club.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Highland Amateur Radio Association past president Jeff Collins, information officer John Levo and current president Pat Hagen with a proclamation the association recently received from the Ohio Senate. Photo courtesy of Tom Mongold, Jr.