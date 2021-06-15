HDH offering neurology services 5 days a week

Highland District Hospital Professional Services Corporation has announced an expansion of services at Highland Neurology, previously led by Dr. Sudhin Kanabar, with the partnership and addition of physicians and advanced practice providers from the Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders (DCND).

The DCND is one of the largest independent neurology practices in Ohio with over 30 years of experience in diagnosing, managing, and treating conditions affecting all areas of the nervous system.

Neurology services and appointments will be available five days a week with emphasis on general neurological care, as well as specialized care for stroke patients and neurological rehabilitation, Parkinson’s and other movement disorders, headache and migraine, sleep disorders, Alzheimer’s and dementia, multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, seizure disorders, and inpatient consultations for those needing further evaluation at Highland District Hospital.

Effective Aug. 2, Highland Neurology will be relocating to the second floor of the Highland District Hospital main campus. Patients who are scheduled beginning in August 2021 can report to this new location. Those who have been referred for neurological care by their primary provider may call the office at 937-393-5503 with any questions.

Submitted by Ashlee Cheesbro, marketing manager, Highland District Hospital.

Pictured (l-r) are Dr. Jon Durani, Dr. Derek Menkedick, Dr. K. Douglas Pugar, Dr. Sara Ramquist and Terin Rowe, APRN-CNP, all DCND providers joining Highland Neurology to offer five day a week appointments, as well as inpatient consultations at Highland District Hospital.