McCartys celebrating 50 years

Mary Ellen and Mike McCarty will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 19. They were married at the Christian Union Church in West Union on June 19, 1971. The McCartys lived in Peebles from 1971 to 1973. They moved to Hillsboro in 1973 and have lived there since. They have two sons, Christopher of Chillicothe and Kevin of Valley Village, California. Friends and family are invited to a reception at the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. No gifts please. They are pictured on their wedding day and in a more recent photo.

Mary Ellen and Mike McCarty will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 19. They were married at the Christian Union Church in West Union on June 19, 1971. The McCartys lived in Peebles from 1971 to 1973. They moved to Hillsboro in 1973 and have lived there since. They have two sons, Christopher of Chillicothe and Kevin of Valley Village, California. Friends and family are invited to a reception at the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. No gifts please. They are pictured on their wedding day and in a more recent photo. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/06/web1_McCarty-old-pic.jpg Mary Ellen and Mike McCarty will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 19. They were married at the Christian Union Church in West Union on June 19, 1971. The McCartys lived in Peebles from 1971 to 1973. They moved to Hillsboro in 1973 and have lived there since. They have two sons, Christopher of Chillicothe and Kevin of Valley Village, California. Friends and family are invited to a reception at the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. No gifts please. They are pictured on their wedding day and in a more recent photo. Submitted photo https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/06/web1_McCarty-new-pic.jpg Submitted photo