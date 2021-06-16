Christian Women visited by CASA representatives

Members of the Highland County Christian Women (HCCW) held their June gathering at the Peace Lutheran Church in Hillsboro. They were visited by Kalei Edenfield and Tarah Mongold, representatives of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

Volunteers in CASA meet with children who are in foster care. They appear in court with those children and make recommendations in the children’s best interests. Their goal is to serve all children from infancy to 18 years of age, or in some special situations, to 21 years.

Not every county in Ohio has a CASA program available. The HCCW members agreed Highland County could benefit greatly from such a program.

Highland County Christian Women is a faith-based Christian organization whose purpose is to assist and aid the needs of Highland County citizens. Women of all churches are invited to join. Workshops are held in the evening on the second Monday of the month at an area church building.

The July 2021 meeting will be at the Peace Lutheran Church on Harry Sauner Road.

For more information, contact group leader Judy Mason at 937-403-7885 or Sue Smith at 937-403-2294.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Highland County Christian Women.

Mempbers of the Highland County Christian Women are pictured with Kalei Edenfield of Ohio County Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and Tarah Mongold, director of the Clinton County CASA. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/06/web1_CASA-June-2021-B.jpg Mempbers of the Highland County Christian Women are pictured with Kalei Edenfield of Ohio County Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and Tarah Mongold, director of the Clinton County CASA. Submitted photo