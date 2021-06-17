Mootz gets Eastern Star award

Allie Mootz, a 2021 graduate of Fairfield High School, has been awarded the Vance Scholarship from the Hillsboro Order of the Eastern Star. She is continuing her education at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. She is the daughter of Cheryl Higham and Charlie Mootz.

