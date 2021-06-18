Hillsboro Rotary announces scholarship recipients

The Hillsboro Rotary Club has announced this year’s scholarship recipients — Fairfield Local High School graduate Cody Ayers and Hillsboro High School graduate Samantha Blair.

Each year, academic scholarships in the amount of $1,000 are awarded to one Hillsboro High School graduate and one graduate from Fairfield High School, Lynchburg-Clay High School or Whiteoak High School on a rotating basis. Scholarship applications are judged on the basis of career goals, community service, leadership activities and academic achievements and honors.

In addition to graduating from Fairfield, Ayres served as class president and as secretary of the National Honor Society. He plans to major in marketing at Northern Kentucky University to pursue a career managing social media. He is the son of Jason and Michelle Ayers.

Blair began her collegiate career while yet in high school earning well over a year of college credit at Southern State Community College. She served as class vice president, team captain for the girls soccer team, and was member of the National Honor Society. She plans to major in biology at Wright State University before pursuing her ultimate goal preparing for a career in pediatric dentistry. She is the daughter of Timothy and Julie Blair.

The Hillsboro Rotary Club is a chapter of Rotary International whose mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

Rotary Scholarship Committee Chair Kevin Boys (left) presents a Rotary scholarship to Cody Ayers. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/06/web1_Rotary-pic-1.jpg Rotary Scholarship Committee Chair Kevin Boys (left) presents a Rotary scholarship to Cody Ayers. Submitted photo Rotary Scholarship Committee Chair Kevin Boys (left) presents a Rotary scholarship to Samantha Blair. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/06/web1_Rotary-pic-2.jpg Rotary Scholarship Committee Chair Kevin Boys (left) presents a Rotary scholarship to Samantha Blair. Submitted photo