Board of elections

The Highland County Board of Elections will hold a special board meeting to discuss personnel at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 22 in the board office. The public is welcome to attend.

Paint Creek Fire District

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District will hold a board meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 R 640 N. Washington St., Greenfield.

Bright Local School Board

The Bright Local Board of Education will hold an a ESERS public fund meeting on June 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Whiteoak High School. The regular board meeting will follow starting at 6 p.m.

Dovetail needs pontoons

KAMP Dovetail is going on through Thursday, June 21, and is in desperate need of pontoon boats. Rocky Fork Lake State Park does not have any available this year. The camp participants look forward to this activity each year. If you have a pontoon boat that you would be willing to let Dovetail use for the week of camp, contact Linda Allen at 937-763-7211.

HHS class of 1957 picnic

The Hillsboro High School class of 1957 will hold its annual picnic Saturday, June 26 at the Lilly Hill Condominiums shelter, 700 E. Main St., Hillsboro. Bring a covered dish and memories to share. Table service, meat and beverages will be provided. Lunch will begin at 1 p.m. Reply to Beverly Rhoads at 937-393-3970 or Joyce Frazer at 937-562-1561 or jdjafrazer@yahoo.com.

Recovery Drug Court Docket

The New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket of the Highland County Common Pleas Court will conduct its first graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at the Good News Gathering, 6250 U.S. Route 62, Hillsboro. There will be seven participants recognized for successfully completing the program. The drug court docket requires a minimum of 18 months participation to be considered for graduation. The first participants were admitted to the drug court in July 2019 and two of them will be graduating. The public is invited. The ceremony will last around one hour and will include remarks by all graduates. Light refreshments will be served afterward.

Liberty Township Trustees

Effective June 28, the Liberty Township Trustees monthly meetings will start at 5 p.m. The meetings will continue to be the the the fourth Monday of each month unless otherwise posted.

Lynchburg-Clay School Board

The Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 at the Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education building.

Mowrystown ice cream social

The Mowrystown Presbyterian Church will hold an ice cream and dessert social Saturday, July 10. The menu will include cake, pie, five flavors of homemade ice cream and iced tea and lemonade. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

UC Health Mobile Mammography

The UC Health Mobile Mammography unit is coming to 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro on July 14 and Oct. 13. Call 513-584-7465 to schedule an appointment. Screening mammograms are recommended yearly for women 40 and older. The UC Health Mobile offers 3D imaging which allows the radiologist to view individual images of the breast to view any area in questions. Screening mammograms are usually covered 100 percent by most insurance providers.