Local collegiate news

The following has been compiled from an assortment of news releases:

Humphries on Coastal list

Jonah Humphries, an exercise and sports sciencve major from Hillsboro, was among 898 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University that were named to the presdient’s pist for the spring 2021 semester.

Creed on Alabama list

Makayla Creed was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for spring semester 2021. To make the president’s list a student must have all A’s. The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students.

Hilt on Marietta list

Marietta College’s Austin Hilt of Lynchburg has been named to the spring 2021 dean’s high honors list. Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester is recognized as a dean’s high honors list student for that semester. Hilt, who is majoring in actuarial science at Marietta, is a graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School.

Arledge on Kettering list

Kettering College has announced that Kelsey Arledge, a Hillsboro resident studying sonography, has been designated for the spring semester 2021 academic dean’s list. Students on the listed completed at least 12 total credit hours during a semester and maintained a grade point average of 3.50 or greater with no grade below a B-.