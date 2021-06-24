Retiring after 39 years at L-C

The Lynchburg-Clay Local School District is recognizing Sharon Sibrel for 39 years of dedicated service to the school district upon her retirement. She started working for the district in January of 1983. Sibrel started with the district as an office aide at the elementary. She retired as the high school secretary. Her other positions included flag corp advisor, district EMIS coordinator and substitute teacher coordinator.

