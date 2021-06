The family of James and Barbara Pierson will host an open house to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 3 from 1-4 p.m. at the Harmony Lake shelter house located at Liberty Park, 201 Diamond Dr., Hillsboro.

