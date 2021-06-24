Small businesses classes offered

The Workforce & Business Development Program at Community Action Committee of Pike County will offer classes focusing on the process of starting your own business. The “Self-Employment: From Dream to Reality” class sessions will be held on Tuesday and Thursday each week from 1-4 p.m. starting Sept. 14 and ending on Oct. 14.

The classes will be held at the OSU Endeavor Center located at 1864 Shyville Rd., Piketon.

Through precise planning, organization and available tools reviewed during each session, these classes will provide the specific information required to start or expand a business. Workforce & Business Development will hold the class in conjunction with the OSU Small Business Development Center, along with the organization’s lead instructors and guest speakers, in which information will be presented about lending/loans, advertising, marketing, legal compliances, accounting and resources available for support and assistance while building your small business.

“I’m always excited to offer this class to the residents in Southern Ohio as it provides the needed information and structure for people to take control of their dreams and turn them into reality,” said Lisa Pfeifer. “These classes not only provide the information to turn dreams into reality, but they also dive into the reality of building, owning and running your own business, which increases the odds of success.”

The fee for the class series is $15 per person and covers the costs of materials provided.

If interested, call 740-289-2371 or email ejones@pikecac.org.

Submitted by Adam Days, BRN assistant and OMJ assistant, Community Action Committee of Pike County.