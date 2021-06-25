Harker visits Hillsboro Garden Club

The June 22 meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club began with the members enjoying delicious refreshments provided by Shelly Rayburn and Connie Hilliard.

The evening’s program was given by Thom Harker, horticulture eesearch assistant with The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. Harker has worked at the OSU South Center regional extension location in Piketon for more than 20 years. He gave an overview of the various projects taken on by the CFAES. These projects included fish development, business incubation and training, specialty crops, soil health, water quality and hops research.

After the program concluded, the meeting was called to order by president Rayburn. The members recited the Pledge of Allegiance and then sang “God Bless America.”

Members answered the roll call question: “Do you have any flowers you will bring to the county fair?” Twelve members and one guest were present.

Hilliard offered a tip in getting rid of ants in the home. Spread cornmeal around the area. This will kill the ants due to their inability to digest the cornmeal.

The May 2021 minutes were accepted as read. The treasurer’s report was given and accepted.

Teresa displayed her horticultural exhibit of a beautiful Siberian iris and offered starters of lemon trees to be taken home.

Vice president Judith Stinvender distributed information on a proposed visit to the Krohn Conservatory for the Butterflies of Bali show. After discussion, the members decided to wait until next year to make the trip due to time limits.

Nancy Baldwin gave an update on repairs made to the Floral Hall Building at the Highland County Fairgrounds made by Marty, the groundskeeper, and Mary Smith gave a report on the Sunshine Committee.

The next meeting will be July 27 at Floral Hall at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a potluck meal. The landscaping awards committee will give its recommendations. All gardeners, amateur or pro, are invited.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.