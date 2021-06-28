Walker R.E., Hess Auction hold grand opening

Walker Real Estate Advisors and Hess Auction Co. celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, along with friends, family and members of the community on June 25. Located at 934 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, the business offers a wide variety of auctions, buying or selling real estate, and assessing property value for Hillsboro and surrounding areas.

Walker Real Estate Advisors are a new name with the experience and success from the past. Owner Rebecca Oglesby has over 28 years of experience in the real estate business. Walker Real Estate has collaborated with Hess Auction Company to provide a wide range of services, offering real estate listings, buyers information, and an auction company, all in one place. Hess Auction Company has been in business since 1954 and has successfully conducted thousands of auctions.

Walker Real Estate Advisors is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, you can call 937-402-4092. Visit www.walkerrealestateadvisor.com or check out the Walker Real Estate or Hess Auction Co. Facebook pages for more information and updates on upcoming properties for sale and auction listings.

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit membership-driven organization that represents the business community of Highland County. The many plans and programs the chamber offers it investors, combined with county workforce development initiatives and local, state and federal legislative/advocacy efforts, positions the Chamber of Commerce as a leading organization in Highland County. Learn more at www.thehighlandchamber.com.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

