Street and Safety Committee

The Hillsboro City Council Street and Safety Committee will meet on Tuesday, June 29 at 6 p.m. at 130 N. High St. to discuss Ordinances 2021-08, 2021- 09, 2021-10 and 2021- 11.

Adam Wilkin, Chair

Lynchburg-Clay School Board

The Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 at the Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education building.

I Love America Celebration

The community is invited to the second annual I Love America Celebration at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 4 at the Bainbridge Church of Christ celebrating faith and freedom. The celebration includes special guests state Rep. Mark Johnson and Ross County sheriff’s deputies. There will be patriotic songs, special music featuring Bridget Wilkin and a message titled “Why I Love America.” Fresh donuts, coffee and punch will be served before and after the service. The Bainbridge Church of Christ is located at 3812 U.S. Route 50. For more information call 937-467-6570.

Mowrystown ice cream social

The Mowrystown Presbyterian Church will hold an ice cream and dessert social Saturday, July 10. The menu will include cake, pie, five flavors of homemade ice cream and iced tea and lemonade. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Marshall UMC VBS

The Marshall United Methodist Church invites children of all ages to a castle adventure – the Quest for the King’s Armor at Knights of North Castle Vacation Bible School. This event includes new music, science, crafts, recreation, snacks, and Bible stories that will help children experience God’s amazing strength. The VBS will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 12-16. For information call Kristi at937-466-2882.

HHS class of 1955 reunion

The Hillsboro High School class of 1955 will hold its 66-year reunion from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 17 in the party room at Alley 21. For more information contact Carol Jones at 937-763-2506.

UC Health Mobile Mammography

The UC Health Mobile Mammography unit is coming to 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro on July 14 and Oct. 13. Call 513-584-7465 to schedule an appointment. Screening mammograms are recommended yearly for women 40 and older. The UC Health Mobile offers 3D imaging which allows the radiologist to view individual images of the breast to view any area in questions. Screening mammograms are usually covered 100 percent by most insurance providers.