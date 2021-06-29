AAARC awards a total of four scholarships

The African American Awareness Research Council (AAARC) recently award a $500 scholarship to Elizabeth Pierce, a graduate of the Hillsboro Christian Academy who plans on attending Southern State Community College.
The African American Awareness Research Council (AAARC) recently awarded $500 scholarships to Haven Young, Lyric Rickman and Kai Rickman during its annual Black History program at the Hillsboro Nazarene Church.
