AAARC awards a total of four scholarships


The African American Awareness Research Council (AAARC) recently award a $500 scholarship to Elizabeth Pierce, a graduate of the Hillsboro Christian Academy who plans on attending Southern State Community College.

The African American Awareness Research Council (AAARC) recently awarded $500 scholarships to Haven Young, Lyric Rickman and Kai Rickman during its annual Black History program at the Hillsboro Nazarene Church.


