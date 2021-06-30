30 years at Hillsboro House of Worship

The Hillsboro House of Worship will have special services Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 at 7 p.m.

Preaching the services will be the Rev. Shannon Truelove, general overseer of the International Pentecostal Church of Christ (PPCC) in London, Ohio who has served in multiple other positions within the organization. In addition to fulfilling the responsibilities as general overseer, he also pastors the Full Gospel Assembly in Hartford, Michigan, where he lives with his wife and their two children.

Full Gospel Assembly has experienced great growth under Truelove’s leadership. Being a third generation Pentecostal minister, his rich Pentecostal heritage has compelled him to bring a message of revival and hope to the many churches he has ministered to as a revivalist.

Truelove holds a master of theological studies degree and a master of divinity degree from Liberty University and a bachelor of business administration degree from Siena Heights University. He appears regularly on the TCT Television show “Ask the Pastor.” His broadcast “Thursdays with Truelove” is aired weekly on KDOV Radio in Colorado. He directs a weekly devotional on Facebook and YouTube named “Thursdays with Truelove”. Truelove is a member of the board of administration of the Pentecostal/Charismatic Churches of North America, a member of the board of directors of the National Association of Evangelicals, and remains active in his local community.

Preaching on Sunday morning, July 11 at 10:30 a.m. will be Pastor Randy Hamilton, an ordained minister with the International Pentecostal Church of Christ. Hamilton has pastored the Hillsboro House of Worship for 30 years. He and his wife Reta graduated from Whiteoak High School. They have been married for 48 years and have lived in Highland County their entire married life.

There will be special singing each service by Charles and Debbie LeFevers and Stoney and Rhonda Hamilton.

The pastor and congregation of the Hillsboro House of Worship invite everyone to come worship with them. The church is located at 8395 U.S. Route 62 at the north edge of Hillsboro. For more information call Pastor Randy Hamilton at 937-763-5302.

Submitted by Mrs. Randy Hamilton.